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Riot Police kidnap girl in yoga pants? Sydney protesters #HoldTheLine
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292 views • November 28, 2021
Constable Cox a regular customer makes a star appearance on the channel while Constable Allan Lou decides the protesters "are too loud" for him... you couldn't make this stuff up. Another public relations debacle for the newly baked Commissioner Karen who promised to protect the vulnerable and offered a "new direction"
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