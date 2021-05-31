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Harry Vox: Bill Gate's at Epstein's Pedophile Playground
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395 views • May 31, 2021
Bill Gate's at Epstein's Pedophile Playground
Video Source: Harry Vox (Bitchute)
Visit: http://www.voxnews.com/
Why isn't the FBI investigating and questioning gates' extremely suspicious ultra close relationship with Epstein?
Who in the American media and intelligence agencies are protecting Gates and covering up this explosive pedophile and bio-terrorist ties?
We need to focus on this enemy and ALL of this Bio-Terrorist pedophile's supporters. Anyone providing safe haven for Gates needs to pay and we need to start making the lists of who has been covering up Gates' crimes against humanity and what appears to be extensive proximity to persons and locations involved in child rape.
I urge ALL investigators to focus their efforts - lets get Gates! Let's get him! Gates needs to go down and then we get Fauci next!
Gates should have just enjoyed his billions, he made a big mistake. Gates thought he could run a global Bio-Terrorist eugenicist depopulation scheme. That's where he reached too far and now he will pay.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source: Harry Vox (Bitchute)
Visit: http://www.voxnews.com/
Why isn't the FBI investigating and questioning gates' extremely suspicious ultra close relationship with Epstein?
Who in the American media and intelligence agencies are protecting Gates and covering up this explosive pedophile and bio-terrorist ties?
We need to focus on this enemy and ALL of this Bio-Terrorist pedophile's supporters. Anyone providing safe haven for Gates needs to pay and we need to start making the lists of who has been covering up Gates' crimes against humanity and what appears to be extensive proximity to persons and locations involved in child rape.
I urge ALL investigators to focus their efforts - lets get Gates! Let's get him! Gates needs to go down and then we get Fauci next!
Gates should have just enjoyed his billions, he made a big mistake. Gates thought he could run a global Bio-Terrorist eugenicist depopulation scheme. That's where he reached too far and now he will pay.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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