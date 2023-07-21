Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pro-Life Attorney Susan Swift: Stopping the Abortion Agenda
channel image
Warriors Rise
54 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

Susan Swift is a California Attorney, a staunch conservative, and proud pro-life activist. She is the currently Vice President of Legal Affairs at a prominent pro-life organization. Susan had a career in television and films with rolls in movies like Halloween, Harper Valley P.T.A., Audrey Rose, and more. Susan is a wife and the mother of seven children. She is a champion for the unborn. Susan has also authored several books including Good Guys With Guns, a pro-Gun Children's Book about the everyday American heroes in law enforcement who use guns to protect Americans at home. Here are ways you can help with the fight to protect God's pre-born children! Susan's Websites (Donations appreciated): https://righttolifeleague.org Go to the "Gala Tickets" tab to attend the Gala on Saturday, October 7th at the Pasadena Convention Center. Buy tickets now! Speaker: Jim Caviezel of Passion of the Christ and Sound of Freedom https://realsusanswift.com Susan's Books: www.barnesandnoble.com/w/good-guys-with-guns-at-home-joseph-musso/1134580419 Find Pro-Life Centers on the opposition to life's website: exposefakeclinics.com Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net YOUTUBE: JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here) RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: Warriors Rise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce Twitter: @JodiL792 Facebook: Jodi LoDolce GETTR: @WarriorsRise TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce If you feel led to support WarriorsRise - go to our donate page on the website or support us by using our PromoCode Below MyPillow: PromoCode: WR21 DrStellaMD.com PromoCode: Jodi Covicare Package www.meehanmd.com Natural Healthcare remedies Promocode: Warriors23

Keywords
planned parenthoodmurderabortionattorneywarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcewarriors risesusan swiftattorney susan swiftmurder in the womb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket