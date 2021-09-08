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THEIR GOAL IS POPULATION REDUCTION AND CONTROL
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741 views • September 08, 2021
The full 59-minute interview with lawyer Reiner Fuellmich done by Mike Adams is posted here:
https://www.brighteon.com/8e82dfca-5401-41f1-be3f-a2a07ded38f7
Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich has interviewed over 110 people for his Corona investigation.
All of his interviews (many of which are in German) are posted on his channel here:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3
https://www.brighteon.com/8e82dfca-5401-41f1-be3f-a2a07ded38f7
Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich has interviewed over 110 people for his Corona investigation.
All of his interviews (many of which are in German) are posted on his channel here:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3
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