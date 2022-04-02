JusticeForKarunya - Discussion with Chandra Vikash

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Venugopalan Govindan
Further to guidance shared by Reiner Fullmich on how various regions across the world should prepare for citizen led Grand jury proceedings based on Natural law, with the precedence of Nuremberg Trials for the indictment of the criminal conspirators who are guilty of causing grievous damage to the health of large number people including children. Including rising incidents of death due to COVID vaccines.