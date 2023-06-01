The work of the Russian TOS-1A Against Enemy forces trying to Attack the Border of the Belgorod region.

The work of the TOS-1A against enemy forces trying to attack the border of the Belgorod region in the Shebekino region. Enemy breakthroughs are not allowed.
