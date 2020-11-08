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EpheOne Virtual Reality Bible Game
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3 views • November 08, 2020
EpheONE is developing a Bible Game that will revolutionize how people will learn the bible. The Kingdom Game is a monetized virtual reality game for your PC and smartphones. IOS and Android. The Kingdom can be played with or without 3D gear.
See hear and feel the word of God. Get paid in real cryptocurrencies as you advance and learn the word of GOD. The Kingdom is a multiplayer game that is built on the true word of God. Old and new testament books come alive with this amazing game.
Fully Anonymous players from all over the world can enter the bible stories.
See hear and feel the word of God. Get paid in real cryptocurrencies as you advance and learn the word of GOD. The Kingdom is a multiplayer game that is built on the true word of God. Old and new testament books come alive with this amazing game.
Fully Anonymous players from all over the world can enter the bible stories.
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