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Ep 104: Holy Hydrogen! ft. Greg, the Hydrogen Man
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30 views • January 18, 2022
You may have heard of this idea called free radicals, these are compounds that are often formed as waste products, both external and internal, and they can become toxic to the body as they build up.
In this episode of the Hope and Health podcast we discuss hydrogen, and how it helped Greg recover from the brink, as well as its other health benefits
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ Hydrogen, the ultimate antioxidant
✅ The Story of Greg, the Hydrogen man
✅ Is hydrogen biblical?
Check out the hydrogen man:
https://www.youtube.com/c/UPRISING144K/
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
In this episode of the Hope and Health podcast we discuss hydrogen, and how it helped Greg recover from the brink, as well as its other health benefits
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ Hydrogen, the ultimate antioxidant
✅ The Story of Greg, the Hydrogen man
✅ Is hydrogen biblical?
Check out the hydrogen man:
https://www.youtube.com/c/UPRISING144K/
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthstresshealthcarehealth careoxidative stresswellnessfree radicalsfunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual healthmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthoxidative stress pathwaywhat is oxidative stress
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