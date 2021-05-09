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Amanda Vollmer Talks About Viruses and Germ Theory
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154 views • May 09, 2021
Amanda Vollmer explains the facts and fiction behind the viruses, the fact that they have never been isolated according to Koch's Postulates. "None of the viral particles that they have described and shown cartoons of and colored pictures of don't exist like that." Viral particles are artifacts of the body produced when the body undergoes stress, toxins, and nutritional deficiencies.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
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