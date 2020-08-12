The Transit of Venus March (#1) Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments

During the production of our recent video series on Beauty and the Beast, I discovered a modeling of a transit of Venus. It was subtle but given the symbolism of the context, it was unmistakable as an Occult ritual enactment.We've identified and hope to present several more rituals, but in this first installment, we're kicking it off with one that is very historically significant! On April 19, 1883, a statue was unveiled at the Smithsonian Institution "Castle," in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall. A musical piece was commissioned for and played during the ceremony, called, The Transit of Venus March. It was composed and performed by the celebrated Freemason John Phillip Sousa, the March King. The music celebrated the transit of Venus of 1882 - and it was a mega-ritual!This video is #1 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:This video on alternate platforms:How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"