© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Transit of Venus March (#1) Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
712 views • August 12, 2020
During the production of our recent video series on Beauty and the Beast, I discovered a modeling of a transit of Venus. It was subtle but given the symbolism of the context, it was unmistakable as an Occult ritual enactment.
We've identified and hope to present several more rituals, but in this first installment, we're kicking it off with one that is very historically significant! On April 19, 1883, a statue was unveiled at the Smithsonian Institution "Castle," in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall. A musical piece was commissioned for and played during the ceremony, called, The Transit of Venus March. It was composed and performed by the celebrated Freemason John Phillip Sousa, the March King. The music celebrated the transit of Venus of 1882 - and it was a mega-ritual!
This video is #1 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#transitvenus
This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qMQfjK7iuOrA/
https://youtu.be/FYE-qX3cfDI
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
We've identified and hope to present several more rituals, but in this first installment, we're kicking it off with one that is very historically significant! On April 19, 1883, a statue was unveiled at the Smithsonian Institution "Castle," in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall. A musical piece was commissioned for and played during the ceremony, called, The Transit of Venus March. It was composed and performed by the celebrated Freemason John Phillip Sousa, the March King. The music celebrated the transit of Venus of 1882 - and it was a mega-ritual!
This video is #1 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#transitvenus
This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qMQfjK7iuOrA/
https://youtu.be/FYE-qX3cfDI
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.