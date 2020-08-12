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The Transit of Venus March (#1) Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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712 views • August 12, 2020
During the production of our recent video series on Beauty and the Beast, I discovered a modeling of a transit of Venus. It was subtle but given the symbolism of the context, it was unmistakable as an Occult ritual enactment.

We've identified and hope to present several more rituals, but in this first installment, we're kicking it off with one that is very historically significant! On April 19, 1883, a statue was unveiled at the Smithsonian Institution "Castle," in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall. A musical piece was commissioned for and played during the ceremony, called, The Transit of Venus March. It was composed and performed by the celebrated Freemason John Phillip Sousa, the March King. The music celebrated the transit of Venus of 1882 - and it was a mega-ritual!

This video is #1 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#transitvenus

This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qMQfjK7iuOrA/
https://youtu.be/FYE-qX3cfDI

How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/

The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Keywords
occultsymbolismritual magickcastlejohn phillip sousatransit of venusjoseph henrysmithsonian institution
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