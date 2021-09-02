© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S.MARINES KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN - TEACHERS / STUDENTS MANDATED FOR VAX - FAUCI INDICTED
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • September 02, 2021
RUMBLE LINK for those unable to properly view this video on BitChute:
https://rumble.com/vlr8fk-u.s.marines-killed-in-afghanistan-teachers-students-mandated-for-vax-fauci-.html
A compilation of videos beginning with the bombing attacks at the Afghanistan airport which the Fake Biden knew was coming and did nothing to help stranded Americans.
Australian Supermarkets Empty and Bare
Teachers and Students mandated for the Death Jab.
Fauci indicted.
https://rumble.com/vlr8fk-u.s.marines-killed-in-afghanistan-teachers-students-mandated-for-vax-fauci-.html
A compilation of videos beginning with the bombing attacks at the Afghanistan airport which the Fake Biden knew was coming and did nothing to help stranded Americans.
Australian Supermarkets Empty and Bare
Teachers and Students mandated for the Death Jab.
Fauci indicted.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.