The American Imperative of National Preservation Through Expulsion and Revocation

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America faces ongoing challenges from mass immigration, viewed as a threat to sovereignty. The discussion covers constitutional protections, redefining threats, adapting legal processes for removals, and holding facilitators accountable to preserve cultural and national integrity.
Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-american-imperative-of-national
#NationalSovereignty #ImmigrationReform #BorderDefense #CitizenshipDuties #CulturalPreservation
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