"The moment they attack us, the moment they commit aggression, they will immediately get a response with every type of weapon" - Lukashenko, Pres. Belarus

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"The moment they attack us, the moment they commit aggression, they will immediately get a response with every type of weapon."
Belarus has no desire or need "to go to war with our neighbors," and Lukashenko says he reassured recent high-ranking visitors from faraway countries: "guys, don't worry, we are not planning to attack the Germans, the English or the French."
But he also added: "What puts me on guard is that they've begun shouting very intensively that tomorrow Russia will attack them. It's as if they're informationally preparing an attack on us."