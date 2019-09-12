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U.S. Military LIVE FIRE exercise! Sea Stallion helicopter – all GUNS BLAZING! (NOT combat situation)
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24 views • September 12, 2019
U.S. Military LIVE FIRE exercise! CH-53D Sea Stallion helicopter – with all GUNS BLAZING! (Demonstration only, NOT real combat situation.)
Developed for the United States Marine Corps, the Sikorsky heavy-lift multi-role CH-53 Sea Stallion entered service in 1966. Over the decades she has proven to be a most versatile and capable transporter. And she can also be quite abrasive on approach, given her two door mounted .50 BMG GAU-15/A machine guns . And a rear ramp-mounted M2 Browning.
...and thank you for visiting the Ultimate Military Channel. We aim to visually educate and entertain by providing our viewers with timely, highest quality, globally sourced military media.
We'll cover the gamut of contemporary military incidents, developments, hardware and trends.
And we'd of course love to have you as a subscriber.
Thanks again,
UMC
Developed for the United States Marine Corps, the Sikorsky heavy-lift multi-role CH-53 Sea Stallion entered service in 1966. Over the decades she has proven to be a most versatile and capable transporter. And she can also be quite abrasive on approach, given her two door mounted .50 BMG GAU-15/A machine guns . And a rear ramp-mounted M2 Browning.
...and thank you for visiting the Ultimate Military Channel. We aim to visually educate and entertain by providing our viewers with timely, highest quality, globally sourced military media.
We'll cover the gamut of contemporary military incidents, developments, hardware and trends.
And we'd of course love to have you as a subscriber.
Thanks again,
UMC
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