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Guitar Shootout - Guitar Rig, Amplitube and Bias FX
Sketch and Jam
Sketch and Jam
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32 views • December 21, 2020
Here is a little shootout between Guitar Rig 6, Amplitube 5 and Bias FX 2. The first track on the G&L Fallout uses the Chicago amp with reverb and delay from Guitar Rig 6. The G&L Comanche has some ambient delay and a Fender amp simulation using Bias FX 2. The final G&L ASAT track has amplitube 5 with a Fender champ amp simulation with reverb and delay. Overall all these plugins work really well though I think Bias FX 2 has the best performance and most realistic sound. Guitar rig 6 tends to eat up a lot of computer resources so you kind of risk audio drop outs while recording. The workaround I use is to go with a really simple amp setup first then when the track is recorded I add on effects later. Amplitube 5 sounds really good but I don't like how all the components aren't available to use IK Multimedia likes to try and sell you different elements individually. In this shootout I would say I prefer bias fx the most then amplitube 5 and guitar rig 6 falls at the bottom of the list until I can figure out a way to get it optimized for my system.
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musicrockguitarbias fxguitar rigamplitube
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