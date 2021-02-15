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Devote Yourselves to Prayer
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50 views • February 15, 2021
"Devote yourselves to prayer, keeping alert in it with [an attitude of] thanksgiving; praying at the same time for us as well, that God will open up to us a door for the word, so that we may speak forth the mystery of Christ, for which I have also been imprisoned; that I may make it clear in the way I ought to speak." - Colossians 4:2-4
Without prayer, we cannot carry out the ministries the Lord has blessed us with. Every Christian is in ministry, a unique ministry the Lord has prepared for you.
All the promises of God are fulfilled in the person and work of Jesus Christ, and we grasp the promises of God through faithful prayer.
Without prayer, we cannot carry out the ministries the Lord has blessed us with. Every Christian is in ministry, a unique ministry the Lord has prepared for you.
All the promises of God are fulfilled in the person and work of Jesus Christ, and we grasp the promises of God through faithful prayer.
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