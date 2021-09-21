Authorities Threaten Doctors Who Prescribed Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin With Revocation or Suspension of Their Licenses

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9/17/2021 An employee in healthcare administration reveals the authorities have been threatening doctors that prescribed Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin to their patients with revocation or suspension of their licenses; Dr. Jane Ruby: The Health and Human Services Department is going to seize control of the distribution of the monoclonal antibodies.