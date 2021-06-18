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Foreshadowing the New World Order: "6TH DAY" movie and "DEUS EX" video game
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1575 views • June 18, 2021
▶️2020 hit the world with a BANG! Well, more like a LOUD WHISPER, due to the forced wearing of "masks", because of the R0ckefeller Foundation and Globalist planned event through the Bill Gates Foundation called "Event 201" back in November 2019, called the "Coronavirus," or COVID-19.
▶️ However, despite this planned and engineered SCAMdemic forcing everyone to hide in their homes and wash their hands for the 5,456 time of each day, giant "events" like this are predetermined and planned by mass media through MOVIES AND VIDEO GAMES, years, if not DECADES, in advance!
▶️This recording deals with TWO of these mass media and popular entertainment devices: THE 6TH DAY movie (Released in 2000) and DEUS EX video game (Released in 2000). The FUTURE is always just a "science fiction" movie or video game away (because it's meant to be that way)!
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▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
▶️ However, despite this planned and engineered SCAMdemic forcing everyone to hide in their homes and wash their hands for the 5,456 time of each day, giant "events" like this are predetermined and planned by mass media through MOVIES AND VIDEO GAMES, years, if not DECADES, in advance!
▶️This recording deals with TWO of these mass media and popular entertainment devices: THE 6TH DAY movie (Released in 2000) and DEUS EX video game (Released in 2000). The FUTURE is always just a "science fiction" movie or video game away (because it's meant to be that way)!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
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