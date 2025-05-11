How To Speak To The Universe I Master Shi Heng Yi I Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Do you ever feel like your words, your thoughts, your emotions… are going unnoticed? What if I told you the Universe has been listening all along? In this powerful motivational speech, we uncover how to speak to the Universe, how your vibration shapes your reality, and how to manifest the life you were meant to live.
Every word you say, every belief you hold, every emotion you feel—sends a signal. And the Universe responds… perfectly. If you’ve been struggling with doubt, fear, or uncertainty, this is your wake-up call. You are not powerless. You are a co-creator of your destiny.
✨ Discover how to:
Align your energy with abundance
Speak your desires with clarity and intention
Let go of fear and trust divine timing
Reprogram your mindset and unlock manifestation
Use affirmations that actually work