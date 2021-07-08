Situation Update, July 8th, 2021 - Soldiers coming to your door to VACCINATE you at GUNPOINT

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It is now openly admitted that the government is keeping lists of those who are not yet vaccinated, and just today, Biden’s Health Secretary Xavier Becerra doubled down on the plans, claiming, “knocking on a door has never been against the law” and adding, “Because if you haven’t been vaccinated, we can help dispel some of those rumors you’ve heard and hopefully get you vaccinated.”
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-08-soon-fema-squads-and-us-soldiers-will-be-coming-to-your-door-to-vaccinate-you-at-gunpoint.html
0:00 Intro
21:06 Trump's Lawsuit
35:09 Cell Phones and Cancer
38:38 Vaccine Enforcement
51:45 Tyranny
57:09 Haiti's President Assassination
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