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How October Has Been UN-ized In The US
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191 views • October 07, 2021
Throughout the month of October, just as it was in years prior, the United Nations seems to be front and center in the united States of America. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to expose just what they are doing in the US right under the noses of the unsuspecting People.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/how-october-has-been-un-ized-in-the-us-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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