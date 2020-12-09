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At least 289,866 ballots illegal? Expert breaks down alleged voter fraud | Arizona Hearing | NTD
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84 views • December 09, 2020
Former Michigan State Senator Patrick Colbeck who is a certified Microsoft small business specialist and did cabling design for the International Space Station gave an analytical breakdown of alleged election fraud at an election integrity hearing in Arizona on Nov. 30. Colbeck volunteered as a poll challenger in Detroit and was present at the Detroit Absent Voter (AV) Counting Board on the night of the election.
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