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MrTruthbomb: Putin vs the Satanic Pedophile Deep State (Part One) [12.03.2022]
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93 views • March 30, 2022
Note: As I have wrote and said for a long time now, I know nothing... Trust no one, use Critical Thinking, question everything also this video, do your own Fucking research (Links below) and come to your own Fucking conclusion. Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' = 'One World Government' = 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'Trust The Science' = 'Trust the Plan'... Any Questions?
In this film we will look at the recent history of Ukraine that has led to Putin liberating Ukraine from Deep State Neo Nazis.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share.
Featuring:
X22Report - https://x22report.com
The Sean Morgan Report - https://rumble.com/c/SeanMorganReport
StormCloudsGathering - https://www.youtube.com/c/StormCloudsGathering
Patel Patriot on Telegram here: https://t.me/patelpatriot
Devolution power hour by Patel Patriot - https://rumble.com/c/c-1102531
On the Fringe - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
The Quartering - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheQuartering
Sources:
Oliver Stone Banned Film : https://rumble.com/vwxxi8-ukraine-on-fire.html
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2021/10/21/more-skeletons-in-obamas-closet-mass-grave-in-lugansk-ukraine-yields-over-200-bodies/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/is-america-training-neonazis-in-ukraine
https://www.mintpressnews.com/victoria-nuland-hand-in-every-us-intervention-past-30-years/275272/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine-totalitarian-legacy-maidan/5724342
https://ussanews.com/global-research-weekender-why-did-russia-attack-ukraine/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/putin-crosses-rubicon-what-next/5771925
https://fair.org/home/what-you-should-really-know-about-ukraine/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/russias-asymmetrical-war-ukraine/5768554
https://www.nytimes.com/article/russia-ukraine-nato-europe.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/putin-ukraine-invasion-biden/2021/12/10/04e07000-59f9-11ec-a219-9b4ae96da3b7_story.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/strategic-case-risking-war-ukraine-russia-invasion-putin-national-security-nato-europe-eu-11640186454
https://consortiumnews.com/2021/12/23/us-ukraine-refuse-to-condemn-nazism-at-un/
MrTruthBomb is on:
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
MrTruthBomb2
Published March 12, 2022 - 43,569 Views
https://rumble.com/vx6vok-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-one-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' = 'One World Government' = 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'Trust The Science' = 'Trust the Plan'... Any Questions?
In this film we will look at the recent history of Ukraine that has led to Putin liberating Ukraine from Deep State Neo Nazis.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share.
Featuring:
X22Report - https://x22report.com
The Sean Morgan Report - https://rumble.com/c/SeanMorganReport
StormCloudsGathering - https://www.youtube.com/c/StormCloudsGathering
Patel Patriot on Telegram here: https://t.me/patelpatriot
Devolution power hour by Patel Patriot - https://rumble.com/c/c-1102531
On the Fringe - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
The Quartering - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheQuartering
Sources:
Oliver Stone Banned Film : https://rumble.com/vwxxi8-ukraine-on-fire.html
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2021/10/21/more-skeletons-in-obamas-closet-mass-grave-in-lugansk-ukraine-yields-over-200-bodies/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/is-america-training-neonazis-in-ukraine
https://www.mintpressnews.com/victoria-nuland-hand-in-every-us-intervention-past-30-years/275272/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine-totalitarian-legacy-maidan/5724342
https://ussanews.com/global-research-weekender-why-did-russia-attack-ukraine/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/putin-crosses-rubicon-what-next/5771925
https://fair.org/home/what-you-should-really-know-about-ukraine/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/russias-asymmetrical-war-ukraine/5768554
https://www.nytimes.com/article/russia-ukraine-nato-europe.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/putin-ukraine-invasion-biden/2021/12/10/04e07000-59f9-11ec-a219-9b4ae96da3b7_story.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/strategic-case-risking-war-ukraine-russia-invasion-putin-national-security-nato-europe-eu-11640186454
https://consortiumnews.com/2021/12/23/us-ukraine-refuse-to-condemn-nazism-at-un/
MrTruthBomb is on:
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
MrTruthBomb2
Published March 12, 2022 - 43,569 Views
https://rumble.com/vx6vok-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-one-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
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