Episode 5 - Are Emotions Rational?

Many firefighters ask the question, "Are emotions rational?" In today's episode, Lea clarifies this common question and invites you to engage in an exercise where you can learn to identify your own primary and secondary emotions and discover firsthand whether emotions are rational.References

