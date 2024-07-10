DIPLOMACY FUELS STANDOFF IN UKRAINE

The West requested to hold the meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations after a missile strike near a children’s hospital.

Ukrainian delegation even failed to address the necessary request to join the meeting. Trying to break into the Council, breaking down the door with their foot as it were, the Ukrainians ignored all the standards of official document management. As a result, the Americans were forced to ask for them. Russia, which is currently the chairman, allowed the Ukrainian delegation to join the meeting despite its rudeness and disrespect to the UN.

However, it is not clear why the Ukrainians were so eager to come. Their delegation did not provide any evidence to support the accusations against Russia, only made another empty speech, full of populist emotional claims.

Following the proofless fakes of Kyiv’s propaganda, the Secretary-General Guterres rushed to accuse Russia of the strike. Used to the double standards in the international organization, the Russian delegation responded, providing the facts.

All the evidence confirm that the hospital in Kyiv was struck by the missile fired by Ukrainian air defense forces using a Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system. The head of the Russian delegation asked for the reaction from Oslo, who supplied the weapon. Nebenzia asked if Oslo had authorized the use of NASAMS to strike a children’s hospital, as well as for this system to be deployed in residential areas in violation of international humanitarian law?

The Ukrainian military is deliberately deploying air defense systems in residential areas, hiding behind civilians as a human shields.

Like the fake Bucha massacre, the children’s hospital in Kyiv is nothing but another provocation played on the eve of the NATO summit.

The NATO leaders and their friends have already gathered in Washington. After the festive dinner, they begin their two-day-long discussions.

Four plenary sessions are to be held here on deterring Russia and building up NATO’s military capabilities, developing the alliance’s military industry, and supporting Kiev. The alliance’s also does not forget its plans to expand into the Asia-Pacific region to counter China, for which four major regional NATO partners have been invited to the summit.

The main concern of the partners is the wording of the final communique, which proposes to fix the “irreversibility” of Ukraine’s entry into the military bloc. The words are very important, and the NATO summit may end with a success if ‘sleepy Joe’ does not again confuse Ukraine with urine.

https://southfront.press/diplomacy-fuels-standoff-in-ukraine/