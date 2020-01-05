© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Silver, Stocks, Crypto & Forex Currencies | AWAKEN with Eddie Viteri
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • January 05, 2020
Pre-market open, I host a "Market's Week Ahead" Live Session every Sunday (4pm EST) giving markets an overview for the coming week, mainly looking at foreign exchange (forex), stocks, commodities & cryptocurrency markets. In addition to sharing important events & economic reports for that week, occasionally I share specific trade opportunities I'm personally involved in or looking to trade which I see setting up. As past recordings show, trades of these kind normally amount to HUNDREDS TO THOUSANDS of pip/point movements lasting days, weeks, even months.
In spotting/sharing these ideas days/weeks before, these Calls are deemed EARTHQUAKE ALERTS. Think of it like this: if you could be aware of tectonic movements much in advance before they happen, it could allow you the chance to not only PROTECT yourself and those you love, but give OTHERS you know around the world a heads up, potentially leading to saving more than just a life.
And that's the aim: to help you AWAKEN to the never-ending market movements (and opportunities), thus PROTECTING your capital and any investments you may have, along with everything truly at risk through significant market losses such as one's livelihood, relationships, health and more. Beyond that - in markets which move TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS each day where ONE TRADE CAN CHANGE EVERYTHING - to give others the chance to grow financially and personally as no other industry can afford.
Every Friday (6pm EST) I host a "Trading Breakthrough" Live Session recapping how markets developed that week, including how trade ideas played out and potential gains of profit/knowledge.
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE/FOLLOW + CLICK THE BELL to receive notifications of new calls/videos
► SUPPORT THIS MOVEMENT (a portion of donations go to global charities/orphanages)
➜ https://www.paypal.me/eddieviteri
➜ https://streamlabs.com/eddieviteri
► ENROLL AT THE TRADING BREAKTHROUGH INSTITUTE
➜ https://eddieviteri.com
◆◆◆
ABOUT EDDIE VITERI
Eddie Viteri is a full time-trade trader of the financial markets, having started his investing and trading career over 11 years ago. In playing a role in the trading & personal development of thousands of students around the globe, the creation of the Trading Breakthrough Institute arose from the aim of going beyond a mere “course” on market speculation - but an all-encompassing process exclusively for the committed individual to BREAKTHROUGH in all aspects of their life and achieve financial/personal freedom INDEPENDENTLY without relying on anyone or anything else for their long-term success.
Where, unlike the 99% who fail trading the markets, they experience a Breakthrough IN and OUTSIDE the markets and "BECOME THE STRATEGY".
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE TO THE INSTITUTE NEWSLETTER for future live events, enrollment discounts, student success stories & more
➜ http://bit.ly/AWAKENCall
► JOIN THE PRIVATE GROUP if you have questions, need guidance or want to see Community feedback/ideas➜ https://facebook.com/groups/TBILevel1
► FOLLOW EDDIE ON ALL SOCIAL CHANNELS for weekly changing giveaways & student testimonials
➜ Facebook: https://facebook.com/EddieViteri
➜ Twitter: https://twitter.com/EddieViteri
➜ Youtube: https://youtube.com/EddieViteri
➜ Instagram: https://instagram.com/EddieViteri
➜ LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/EddieViteri
➜ Twitch: https://twitch.tv/EddieViteri
➜ Periscope: https://periscope.tv/EddieViteri
➜ Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channel/EddieViteri
➜ Email: [email protected]
◆◆◆
WEEKLY CALLS LIVE STREAMED ON YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, TWITCH & PERISCOPE
► SUNDAY 4PM EST: "Markets Week Ahead" giving the markets an overview for the coming week
➜ http://bit.ly/MarketsWeekAhead
► WEDNESDAY 6PM EST: "Trading & Investing Success" lesson to develop into successful, independent traders
➜ http://bit.ly/TradingInvestingSuccess
► FRIDAY 6PM EST: "Trading Breakthrough" recap of the market's development & potential gains of profit/knowledge for the week
➜ http://bit.ly/TradingBreakthrough
◆◆◆
DISCLAIMER: The content is provided as general market commentary for educational, information and illustrative purposes only and such information is not intended nor constitutes as a recommendation, advice, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or financial instrument, or to enter into a transaction involving any financial instrument or trading strategy. No guarantee of performance results nor any anticipated return on investment is offered at any time.
#Trading #Investing #Forex #Stocks #Crypto #Bitcoin #Gold
In spotting/sharing these ideas days/weeks before, these Calls are deemed EARTHQUAKE ALERTS. Think of it like this: if you could be aware of tectonic movements much in advance before they happen, it could allow you the chance to not only PROTECT yourself and those you love, but give OTHERS you know around the world a heads up, potentially leading to saving more than just a life.
And that's the aim: to help you AWAKEN to the never-ending market movements (and opportunities), thus PROTECTING your capital and any investments you may have, along with everything truly at risk through significant market losses such as one's livelihood, relationships, health and more. Beyond that - in markets which move TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS each day where ONE TRADE CAN CHANGE EVERYTHING - to give others the chance to grow financially and personally as no other industry can afford.
Every Friday (6pm EST) I host a "Trading Breakthrough" Live Session recapping how markets developed that week, including how trade ideas played out and potential gains of profit/knowledge.
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE/FOLLOW + CLICK THE BELL to receive notifications of new calls/videos
► SUPPORT THIS MOVEMENT (a portion of donations go to global charities/orphanages)
➜ https://www.paypal.me/eddieviteri
➜ https://streamlabs.com/eddieviteri
► ENROLL AT THE TRADING BREAKTHROUGH INSTITUTE
➜ https://eddieviteri.com
◆◆◆
ABOUT EDDIE VITERI
Eddie Viteri is a full time-trade trader of the financial markets, having started his investing and trading career over 11 years ago. In playing a role in the trading & personal development of thousands of students around the globe, the creation of the Trading Breakthrough Institute arose from the aim of going beyond a mere “course” on market speculation - but an all-encompassing process exclusively for the committed individual to BREAKTHROUGH in all aspects of their life and achieve financial/personal freedom INDEPENDENTLY without relying on anyone or anything else for their long-term success.
Where, unlike the 99% who fail trading the markets, they experience a Breakthrough IN and OUTSIDE the markets and "BECOME THE STRATEGY".
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE TO THE INSTITUTE NEWSLETTER for future live events, enrollment discounts, student success stories & more
➜ http://bit.ly/AWAKENCall
► JOIN THE PRIVATE GROUP if you have questions, need guidance or want to see Community feedback/ideas➜ https://facebook.com/groups/TBILevel1
► FOLLOW EDDIE ON ALL SOCIAL CHANNELS for weekly changing giveaways & student testimonials
➜ Facebook: https://facebook.com/EddieViteri
➜ Twitter: https://twitter.com/EddieViteri
➜ Youtube: https://youtube.com/EddieViteri
➜ Instagram: https://instagram.com/EddieViteri
➜ LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/EddieViteri
➜ Twitch: https://twitch.tv/EddieViteri
➜ Periscope: https://periscope.tv/EddieViteri
➜ Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channel/EddieViteri
➜ Email: [email protected]
◆◆◆
WEEKLY CALLS LIVE STREAMED ON YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, TWITCH & PERISCOPE
► SUNDAY 4PM EST: "Markets Week Ahead" giving the markets an overview for the coming week
➜ http://bit.ly/MarketsWeekAhead
► WEDNESDAY 6PM EST: "Trading & Investing Success" lesson to develop into successful, independent traders
➜ http://bit.ly/TradingInvestingSuccess
► FRIDAY 6PM EST: "Trading Breakthrough" recap of the market's development & potential gains of profit/knowledge for the week
➜ http://bit.ly/TradingBreakthrough
◆◆◆
DISCLAIMER: The content is provided as general market commentary for educational, information and illustrative purposes only and such information is not intended nor constitutes as a recommendation, advice, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or financial instrument, or to enter into a transaction involving any financial instrument or trading strategy. No guarantee of performance results nor any anticipated return on investment is offered at any time.
#Trading #Investing #Forex #Stocks #Crypto #Bitcoin #Gold
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.