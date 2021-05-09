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Tamara Desiree: WTF is 'Flakka' and "bath salts"?[07.05.2021]
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114 views • May 09, 2021
Note: Sick satanic world we live in, also here in Denmark it is the 'norm' to take drugs, smoke hash and drink and fuck everything you can, and these sick people do not even hide it, no they brag about it quite openly with their Satanic way of life. The New World Order = 'The New Normal'
Original title: Lizard People Are From the Tribe of Dan
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour (with Drugs)' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV
"Stay yourselves, and wonder; cry ye out, and cry: they are drunken, but not with wine; they stagger, but not with strong drink." - Isaiah 29:9-16 KJV
http://www.paleoorthodoxy.org/2019/10/the-anti-christ-and-tribe-of-dan.html
https://www.patheos.com/blogs/christiancrier/2017/02/20/9546/
Flakka is a new synthetic designer drug also known as gravel and zombie drug is a new generation of “bath salts”.
https://www.rn.com/headlines-in-health/flakka-zombie-drug/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bath_salts_(drug)
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/1486827
https://www.dea.gov/factsheets/bath-salts
135 Comments
Andrew B - 4 hours ago
They've been trying to manipulate human DNA with their own for years. The DNA and DAN correlation had me mind blown, wow.
Gary Koons - 4 hours ago
Sister I can't say enough how grateful I am for your videos and your straightforward bluntness. You've made me come to the realization I am not the Christian that I want and need to be and that I really need to step up and be a real man of God. This whole time I thought I was a Christian and I was really just lukewarm. Thank you from the bottom of my heart
Source:
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
7,960 views • May 7, 2021
27.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Chw2BtNxKLM
Original title: Lizard People Are From the Tribe of Dan
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour (with Drugs)' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV
"Stay yourselves, and wonder; cry ye out, and cry: they are drunken, but not with wine; they stagger, but not with strong drink." - Isaiah 29:9-16 KJV
http://www.paleoorthodoxy.org/2019/10/the-anti-christ-and-tribe-of-dan.html
https://www.patheos.com/blogs/christiancrier/2017/02/20/9546/
Flakka is a new synthetic designer drug also known as gravel and zombie drug is a new generation of “bath salts”.
https://www.rn.com/headlines-in-health/flakka-zombie-drug/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bath_salts_(drug)
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/1486827
https://www.dea.gov/factsheets/bath-salts
135 Comments
Andrew B - 4 hours ago
They've been trying to manipulate human DNA with their own for years. The DNA and DAN correlation had me mind blown, wow.
Gary Koons - 4 hours ago
Sister I can't say enough how grateful I am for your videos and your straightforward bluntness. You've made me come to the realization I am not the Christian that I want and need to be and that I really need to step up and be a real man of God. This whole time I thought I was a Christian and I was really just lukewarm. Thank you from the bottom of my heart
Source:
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
7,960 views • May 7, 2021
27.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Chw2BtNxKLM
Keywords
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