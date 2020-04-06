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Abraham's Descendant
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25 views • April 06, 2020
God's chosen people are a nation of people who have the faith of Abraham. Has the spiritual Jerusalem, spoken of in Bible prophecy, manifested itself through earthly Jerusalem and the nation of Israel? God's promise to Abraham was that he would build a great nation through a seed or descendant of Abraham. There is a link between Abraham and Christianity, and it has to do with faith. Discover the true promised land, through this video, and learn how reconstruction of the temple in Jerusalem relates to both the Antichrist and Israel.
Keywords
jesusbible prophecyzionabrahamhebrew roots exposedkingdom of heavenseeking the truthgods chosen peopletrue christianityprophecy videosmessages from god12 tribes of israelgods promise to abrahamabraham and christianityfulfillment of gods promise to abrahamantichrist and israelishmael and abrahamgod of abrahamtrue nation of israelspiritual jerusalemfaith of abrahamjesus fulfills the lawreconstruction of temple in jerusalem
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