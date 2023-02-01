Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on how the CIA used the COVID plandemic to rob people of their rights

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Robert Kennedy Jr. explains how the CIA used the Covid-19 response to massively increase top-down government, authoritarianism, and totalitarianism.
The Milgram Experiment (1962) documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nexpwnwonRc
(Jan 18, 2023) Fearless with Jason Whitlock "FEARLESS Special: The ‘COVID Cartel’ & the Price for Freedom | We Won’t Comply | Ep 359":https://rumble.com/v262pqs-fearless-special-the-covid-cartel-and-the-price-for-freedom-we-wont-comply-.html