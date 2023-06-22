https://gettr.com/post/p2k278xda95
6/19/2023 【Nicole on War Room with Steve Bannon】Nicole: Both Taiwanese and Chinese people want America to act like a world leader to confront the CCP but not to cooperate with the CCP.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/19/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可: 台湾人民和大陆人民都希望看到美国像个世界领袖一样对抗中共，而非与中共沆瀣一气。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
