Nicole: Both Taiwanese and Chinese people want America to act like a world leader to confront the CCP but not to cooperate with the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
6/19/2023 【Nicole on War Room with Steve Bannon】Nicole: Both Taiwanese and Chinese people want America to act like a world leader to confront the CCP but not to cooperate with the CCP.

6/19/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可: 台湾人民和大陆人民都希望看到美国像个世界领袖一样对抗中共，而非与中共沆瀣一气。

