MY STATE AUTHORIZED MANDATORY VACCINATION... HAS YOURS?

SpiroSpiro SkourasSo here we are, seven months into what we are being told and almost forced to believe, is a global pandemic.We have been under a two week lockdown that has lasted for months and months, with no end in sight.At the same time new restrictions, requirements and mandates continue to be dictated, by the government at the local, county, state, federal and global levels.Right now we are witnessing the march, together in lockstep, with the mega corporations, central banks and global governance organizations deeply imbedded with the pharmaceutical industry, towards a new system of global governance.Fear of the global pandemic is the ultimate weapon to justify the destruction of the current system, which has been for generations slowly but surely dismantled by design.The government is supposed to represent the people. The government is supposed to work for the people. Look around you… is that what we have right now?LinksWill government mandate COVID-19 vaccinations?Arizona Revised Statutes Title 36. Public Health and Safety § 36-787. Public health authority during state of emergency or state of war emergencyCOVID-19: Declaration Of Emergency, Executive Order2016 Arizona Revised StatutesTitle 36 - Public Health and SafetyBad News For Moderna: More Evidence Shows COVID-19 Antibodies Disappear Not Long After InfectionAssociation of American Physicians & Surgeons ‘Mask Facts’Respiratory virus shedding in exhaled breath and efficacy of face masksTransmission of COVID-19 virus by droplets and aerosols: A critical review on the unresolved dichotomyCoronavirus FAQs: Do Masks Help? Is The Disease Really So Mysterious?COVID-19 IN PRIMARY SCHOOLS: NO SIGNIFICANT TRANSMISSION AMONG CHILDREN OR FROM STUDENTS TO TEACHERSThe False-Positive Panic over COVID-19Identifying COVID-19 Deaths in ArizonaQuestions raised after fatal motorcycle crash listed as COVID-19 deathCOVID Testing Scandal: 333 Labs Report 100% Of People Testing Positive For Coronavirus In FloridaCoronavirus death numbers: Health Secretary Matt Hancock orders urgent review into Public Health England dataPhoto shows Ducey at party with no masks and no social distancing; Governor's Office claims 'smear attack'