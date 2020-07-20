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MY STATE AUTHORIZED MANDATORY VACCINATION... HAS YOURS?
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135 views • July 20, 2020
Spiro

Spiro Skouras



So here we are, seven months into what we are being told and almost forced to believe, is a global pandemic.

We have been under a two week lockdown that has lasted for months and months, with no end in sight.

At the same time new restrictions, requirements and mandates continue to be dictated, by the government at the local, county, state, federal and global levels.

Right now we are witnessing the march, together in lockstep, with the mega corporations, central banks and global governance organizations deeply imbedded with the pharmaceutical industry, towards a new system of global governance.

Fear of the global pandemic is the ultimate weapon to justify the destruction of the current system, which has been for generations slowly but surely dismantled by design.

The government is supposed to represent the people. The government is supposed to work for the people. Look around you… is that what we have right now?

Links

Will government mandate COVID-19 vaccinations?
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/498641-will-government-mandate-covid-19-vaccinations

Arizona Revised Statutes Title 36. Public Health and Safety § 36-787. Public health authority during state of emergency or state of war emergency
https://codes.findlaw.com/az/title-36-public-health-and-safety/az-rev-st-sect-36-787.html

COVID-19: Declaration Of Emergency, Executive Order
https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/03/covid-19-declaration-emergency-executive-order

2016 Arizona Revised Statutes
Title 36 - Public Health and Safety
https://law.justia.com/codes/arizona/2016/title-36/

Bad News For Moderna: More Evidence Shows COVID-19 Antibodies Disappear Not Long After Infection
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/bad-news-moderna-more-evidence-shows-covid-19-antibodies-disappear-after-infection

Association of American Physicians & Surgeons ‘Mask Facts’
https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/

Respiratory virus shedding in exhaled breath and efficacy of face masks
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0843-2

Transmission of COVID-19 virus by droplets and aerosols: A critical review on the unresolved dichotomy
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7293495/

Coronavirus FAQs: Do Masks Help? Is The Disease Really So Mysterious?
https://www.wusf.org/coronavirus-faqs-do-masks-help-is-the-disease-really-so-mysterious/

COVID-19 IN PRIMARY SCHOOLS: NO SIGNIFICANT TRANSMISSION AMONG CHILDREN OR FROM STUDENTS TO TEACHERS
https://www.pasteur.fr/en/press-area/press-documents/covid-19-primary-schools-no-significant-transmission-among-children-students-teachers

The False-Positive Panic over COVID-19
https://mises.org/wire/false-positive-panic-over-covid-19#.XxChtWnsgiY.twitter

Identifying COVID-19 Deaths in Arizona
https://directorsblog.health.azdhs.gov/identifying-covid-19-deaths-in-arizona/

Questions raised after fatal motorcycle crash listed as COVID-19 death
https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/fox-35-investigates-questions-raised-after-fatal-motorcycle-crash-listed-as-covid-19-death

COVID Testing Scandal: 333 Labs Report 100% Of People Testing Positive For Coronavirus In Florida
http://www.theuncensoredreport.com/2020/07/covid-testing-scandal-333-labs-report-100-of-people-testing-positive-for-coronavirus-in-florida/

Coronavirus death numbers: Health Secretary Matt Hancock orders urgent review into Public Health England data
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-health-secretary-matt-hancock-orders-urgent-review-into-public-health-england-death-data-12030392

Photo shows Ducey at party with no masks and no social distancing; Governor's Office claims 'smear attack'
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2020/07/13/june-photo-arizona-governor-doug-ducey-party-coronavirus/5428077002/
Keywords
trumpmilitarymaskvaccinebill gatescivil libertieslockdownspiro skourascovid-194th industrial revolution
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