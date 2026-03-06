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6.3.26 - The De-Transing of America?
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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With the transgender cult continuing to recruit children through brainwashing and grooming, more nations around the world--and more physicians in the U.S.--are rejecting the butchering of kids. Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert is one of those surgeons. She and British filmmaker Mark Sutherland will join us to explain, as "Pride Month" (blech) continues.

Also...we have a HUGE event coming June 22 in Columbus with our friends at AFP-Ohio! State Director Donovan O'Neil will join us with the details! Get ready to road-trip with us!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy