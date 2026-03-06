6.3.26 - The De-Transing of America?

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With the transgender cult continuing to recruit children through brainwashing and grooming, more nations around the world--and more physicians in the U.S.--are rejecting the butchering of kids. Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert is one of those surgeons. She and British filmmaker Mark Sutherland will join us to explain, as "Pride Month" (blech) continues.
Also...we have a HUGE event coming June 22 in Columbus with our friends at AFP-Ohio! State Director Donovan O'Neil will join us with the details! Get ready to road-trip with us!
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