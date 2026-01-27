Yes Minister

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This report examines an escalating tension at the heart of modern government: the visible world of elected power, and the obfuscated DEI world of permanent administration. Democracy is built on a simple promise: citizens elect representatives, those representatives set policy, and the public can reward or remove them at the next election. But hiding behind ministers, premiers, and presidents—behind the captured press conferences and parliamentary speeches—stands a professional layer of manipulative government that doesn’t change with each election cycle: senior public servants and lifetime career officials.