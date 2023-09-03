BIDEN GIVES HAWAII LESS THAN 1% OF WHAT HE IS GIVING TO UKRAINE

THE STORY:
President Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve $24 billion more in aid for Ukraine, which would bring the total amount of U.S. taxpayer-funded aid to Ukraine since February 2022 to $135 billion.
In contrast, Biden announced Wednesday that he would send $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to aid in rebuilding Maui after the nation’s deadliest fire in over a century, which has claimed more than 115 lives, with hundreds still unaccounted for.
The $95 million is less than one-tenth of one percent of the $135 billion that Biden is seeking to spend on aid to Ukraine in a war that has no end in sight.
MY COMMENTARY:
- Hawaii is the USA.
- Ukraine has nothing to do with the USA
- Americans are flying UKRAINE FLAGS
- Americans are not flying HAWAII FLAGS
STOP doing what the media tells you to do and start doing what is right for America!
www.FreedomReport.ca
