BIDEN GIVES HAWAII LESS THAN 1% OF WHAT HE IS GIVING TO UKRAINE

THE STORY:





President Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve $24 billion more in aid for Ukraine, which would bring the total amount of U.S. taxpayer-funded aid to Ukraine since February 2022 to $135 billion.





In contrast, Biden announced Wednesday that he would send $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to aid in rebuilding Maui after the nation’s deadliest fire in over a century, which has claimed more than 115 lives, with hundreds still unaccounted for.





The $95 million is less than one-tenth of one percent of the $135 billion that Biden is seeking to spend on aid to Ukraine in a war that has no end in sight.





MY COMMENTARY:





- Hawaii is the USA.

- Ukraine has nothing to do with the USA

- Americans are flying UKRAINE FLAGS

- Americans are not flying HAWAII FLAGS





STOP doing what the media tells you to do and start doing what is right for America!





