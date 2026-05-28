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Mykola Azarov, former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2010–2014, now in Russian exile), tells TASS he believes Western intelligence services were behind the Starobelsk college strike:
"Those drones were flown bypassing all the Russian air-defense systems. That means someone was guiding them — and you can only do that with space-reconnaissance data. This was a wave of a full 16 drones. Try guiding all of them in flight. Which means they were guided exclusively thanks to the intervention of Western intelligence services. I think they were also, properly speaking, in command of this provocation."