Del Bigtree Q&A, what about small farmers in the new administration?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Listener's question: Do you foresee that there will be a space to involve small family farms in the MAHA movement? And if so, how might that look, and what can we do to be a part of that?

Del Bigtree: That is a very, very big conversation that was being discussed yesterday amongst really beautiful, powerful, wonderful people. I have to be careful, obviously, about what I'm saying. Everything's confidential, but one of the things you don't think about, and it is difficult, is when you think about, like, for example, like the secretary of agriculture. And these are things that I never contemplated. I was sitting in the room going, Wow. I never really thought of that.

First of all, one of the conversations we were having yesterday is the Secretary of Agriculture. We were looking at candidates. You will have a candidate that is a rancher, and they have a huge background in ranching, and hopefully they've done some work in policy, because it just ranching is one thing, but understanding how policies work and how the different states all line up, and you know how they're all different in dealings, it's a mess. Great rancher? What do they know about farming vegetables? Like they're not even really in the same world. So if you have a Secretary of Agriculture that's only ranching, then what happens to the farming? Well, is farming more important? These are the conversations I found really fascinating.

You really don't have very many individuals that sort of understand all the different sectors and how to help them. Regenerative agriculture is a top priority for Calley means Casey Means. Nicole Shanahan talks about it a lot. That is on the table. How we start helping farms move in those directions, all the big AG control, the big food control over these farms, that's what's going to be taken away.

11/07/2024 - TheHighwire: Del answers questions post elections: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/del-answers-post-election-questions-live/