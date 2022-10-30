"The fruit" of the WOMBS of the mothers in these Times

OUT of the MOUTHS of babes!... SO refreshing!... SO honest! We unpacked that video in one of Our Blogs:"That's SIMPLY, "a child being HONEST, and TRANSPARENT about their 'FEELINGS'!" - what 'MILLIONS!... of children' around the GLOBE... SUPPRESS. Sharing their heartfelt ASPIRATIONS, and desires to find... 'THEIR place in society' - following the EXAMPLES of the men and women, who MODEL different lifestyles for them, on the big SCREEN." ( - from Our May 28, 2022 Blog)

The SAD part about all the video is that the child LEARNED "the love of killing people" BEFORE he even learned how to properly pronounce the word "murderer". What does it reveal about the education system in North America? And so, the daily horrors continue in daycare centers around the globe. It is TIME for parents to pull their children OUT of the daycares and SCHOOLS.

