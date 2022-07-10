Near death experience of Howard Storm. (When The Spirit Takes Over)

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The story of Howard Storm's near death experience. How he descended into the depths of hell, but was ultimately rescued before returning back into his body. The full story told by Howard Storm can be seen at this link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsyWGPoMiMI Howard Storm's book : https://www.amazon.com/My-Descent-Into-Death-Second/dp/0385513763 https://www.amazon.com/When-Spirit-Takes-Over-Taylor/dp/B092CB832C www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com