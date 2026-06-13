Vattle Guice (1991, Game Boy)

Vattle Giuce (ヴァトルギウス) is a vertially scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Information Global Service. It was only release in Japan.



There seems to be no story to the game.



After a continue or at the beginning of each new stage after the first one, you can select your ship out of several different models. You have only one life, but a huge health bar. Your ship can fly at two different altitudes. At lower altitude, you can only shoot ground-based targets, and you can collide with obstacles (which usually kills you). Airborne enemies can still hit you with shots, but you cannot collide with them. At higher altitude, you cannot collide with the environment, but with airborne enemies. Your ship is larger with respect to the screen. Power-ups are revealed by shooting ground-based enemies. They will fly around and can only be collected at the higher altitude. Power-ups include health (a.k.a. energy) increases, a double shot and speed increase. A stage is divided into sections which end with a mid-boss or end boss. Before a mid-boss, the scrolling will became faster, and there are only ground-based enemies.

