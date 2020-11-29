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Passing By - (Instrumental) 2012
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10 views • November 29, 2020
This is one of a couple of older instrumentals I did a long time ago. According to the file time stamp it was 2012, and that sounds about right to me.
I thought I would throw it up just so I never lose it in a hard drive crash.
Kind of reminds me of the theme song to some campy 80s teen drama show. :))
I thought I would throw it up just so I never lose it in a hard drive crash.
Kind of reminds me of the theme song to some campy 80s teen drama show. :))
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