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Tulsi Gabbard: This Raid Is Not Just About Trump Anymore
“… if you think this is just about Trump, you’re wrong. This is about every single one of us as Americans and this precedent that’s being set of an abuse of power that’s not even being hidden anymore.”
Source:
https://rumble.com/v1ff5a1-tulsi-gabbard-this-raid-is-not-just-about-trump-anymore.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3