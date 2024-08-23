Nanobot, Plasmid, Mpox... do NOT integrate in our DNA or Nucleus

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

I know exactly the variant, the clade and the strain. Just ask Kamala, what's a clade? What's a clade Kamala? What's a variant? Can you design a PCR? I'll show you, and I'll design it so I can not only show you if the virus is in the DNA, but if it's expressed. Ah. So if you keep it latent and with a little DMG, dimethyl glycine, an essential nutrient from grass and plants that cows eat, not corn, they have the three part stomach in a different microbiome. You don't slaughter a chicken in the same place you slaughter beef. Why? Because they'll get the guts and their microvirome and the microbiota were 10 times at least more cells that are not us than are us. And we all get along, don't we, because the orchestrated response to any poison, the word virus means poison. Our God gives us 10 to the 9th, a 10 to the power of nine, nine zeros! Every day, we make that many blood cells red and white. What's a nanobot? Oh, 10 to the minus 9. It can be called a virus. Nanobot is just is, is Mpox, it's a nanobot. It's a circular piece of DNA. They can call them plasmid. Well, hey, they've been in everything. Have you read the 2017 Gotti paper? So I show you again, I'm giving your audience confidence that it doesn't matter what it is. Does it integrate into our DNA and our nucleus? No?

Dr. Judy MIkovits, PhD - 08/21/2024

Designed to Heal Podcast: The Sequences In Vaccines And Why They Are Giving Them To You (ft. Dr. Judy Mikovits): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sequences-in-vaccines-and-why-they-are-giving-them/id1479146995?i=1000666204309

