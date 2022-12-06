X22 REPORT Ep. 2941b - Constitution Is In Play, Rigging The Election Now In The Spotlight, Trap Set

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2941b - Dec.5, 2022
Constitution Is In Play, Rigging The Election Now In The Spotlight, Trap Set
The [DS] is now spinning the Hunter Biden laptop story again, reporters are blocking people, this is panic and pain all at the same time and this is just the beginning. The [DS]/Fake news is trying to convince the public that Trump wants to suspend the Constitution, the [DS] has been knowingly going against the Constitution and now they are supporting it because they think Trump wants it suspended. What happens if in the middle of the storm, the Biden admin orders the suspension of the Constitution?
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% OFF 4 LIFE!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.