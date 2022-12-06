Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2941b - Constitution Is In Play, Rigging The Election Now In The Spotlight, Trap Set
98 views
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2941b - Dec.5, 2022

Constitution Is In Play, Rigging The Election Now In The Spotlight, Trap Set

The [DS] is now spinning the Hunter Biden laptop story again, reporters are blocking people, this is panic and pain all at the same time and this is just the beginning. The [DS]/Fake news is trying to convince the public that Trump wants to suspend the Constitution, the [DS] has been knowingly going against the Constitution and now they are supporting it because they think Trump wants it suspended. What happens if in the middle of the storm, the Biden admin orders the suspension of the Constitution?

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reporthunter biden laptopbiden admin

