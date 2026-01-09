US seizure of the tanker Olina was confirmed by the US Army's Southern Command

The seizure of the tanker Olina was confirmed by the US Army's Southern Command.

"The US is in the process of seizing the tanker Olina in the Caribbean region off Trinidad and Tobago"

It is reported that the vessel was heading from Venezuela and is subject to sanctions by the US and the UK.

Adding:

A delegation from the State Department arrived in Venezuela amid the US's desire to reopen its embassy in Caracas, according to CNN, citing a source.

Next week, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Maria Machado, will arrive in Washington, where she may meet with Donald Trump. The corresponding statement was made by the US President.

The US plans to "rebuild" Venezuela before elections can be held there — Trump