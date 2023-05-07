RATCHELLE WALENSKY 🐀😱🛳 TRIES TO BAIL OFF OF THE BIDENTANIC

Source: https://gab.com/WildcatTreb67/posts/110325956645796643





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7ku5nq





@TommyRobinson1:





During CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's tenure as CDC Director, she repeatedly lied about the "science" on Covid.





Now she's jumped ship, here's a round up of her lies.

§4. Misprision of felonyWhoever, having knowledge of the actual commission of a felony cognizable by a court of the United States, conceals and does not as soon as possible make known the same to some judge or other person in civil or military authority under the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title18-section4&num=0&edition=prelim





https://www.cdc.gov/about/leadership/director.htm





Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, is the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. She is an influential scholar whose pioneering research has helped advance the national and global response to HIV/AIDS. Dr. Walensky is also a well-respected expert on the value of testing and treatment of deadly viruses.





Dr. Walensky served as Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital from 2017-2020 and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School from 2012-2020. She served on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic and conducted research on vaccine delivery and strategies to reach underserved communities.





Dr. Walensky is recognized internationally for her work to improve HIV screening and care in South Africa and nationally for motivating health policy and informing clinical trial design and evaluation in a variety of settings.





She is a past Chair of the Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council at the National Institutes of Health, Chair-elect of the HIV Medical Association, and previously served as an advisor to both the World Health Organization and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS.





Originally from Maryland, Dr. Walensky received her Bachelor of Arts from Washington University in St. Louis, her Doctor of Medicine from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and her Master of Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health.





cdc director

Download High-Resolution Imageimage icon

CDC Director: Speaker Request

Advisory Committee to the Director

Newsroom Image Library

Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH

For additional images of Dr. Walensky and other top requested images.





Last Reviewed: October 6, 2021

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention





https://www.massgeneral.org/news/rochelle-walensky





https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-cdc-chief-rochelle-walensky-stepping-down-june-2023-05-05/





https://www.science.org/content/article/it-s-incredible-place-cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-how-she-hopes-reform-her-battered





https://www.mediaite.com/tv/cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-clarifies-mandate-comments/