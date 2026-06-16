British concentration camps in colonial Africa - Prof. PLO Lumumba, RT

British concentration camps in colonial Africa:



'The whole idea was to dehumanize the people'



'The word evil was created for these camps' — Prof. PLO Lumumba for RT Africa



WATCH FULL

https://rumble.com/v7b6fwu-lumumbas-africa-british-concentration-camps-in-africa.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=d76194ac-2b39-457b-b0bb-410dcbeb90c6

Adding:

In June 1976, thousands of Soweto schoolchildren marched against a brutal decree designed to force them into academic subservience. Met with apartheid’s guns, their peaceful protest became a massacre — and the ultimate turning point for South Africa's liberation



50 years later, how does the legacy of these brave youth continue to shape the fight against systemic oppression?



Can a generation of unarmed schoolchildren rewrite the destiny of a nation?



From 'Bantu education' designed for subservience to the 'definitive turning point' that isolated the Pretoria regime, discover how the youth of Soweto shattered the illusion of apartheid control



Click here to read the full feature

https://swentr.site/africa/641411-soweto-uprising-pivotal-moment-against-apartheid/?utm_source=tg&utm_medium=tg







