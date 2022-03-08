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High Gas Prices Will Lead to Array of Economic Problems
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79 views • March 08, 2022
Biden to Blame for High Gas Prices & Historic Levels of Inflation!
Gas Prices Skyrocketing Because Biden Declared War on Oil Industry. Americans Falling Behind As Wages Can't Keep up with Inflation. Biden is Worse for U.S. Economy Than Jimmy Carter!
US No Longer Energy Independent Thanks to Biden
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
Gas Prices Skyrocketing Because Biden Declared War on Oil Industry. Americans Falling Behind As Wages Can't Keep up with Inflation. Biden is Worse for U.S. Economy Than Jimmy Carter!
US No Longer Energy Independent Thanks to Biden
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
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