Ambulances(again)in front of Walgreens giving out free Covid "vaccines"

The bioweapon jabs are intended to destroy the natural immune system while providing a small level of protection. Then the victims are physiologically forced to get regular jabs to stay alive. In a constantly sickly and worsening condition, the big pharma jab addicts die in less than 5 years while big pharma, hospitals, insurance cartels extract their wealth and life savings. Federal government avoids paying social security to millions of victims.This new world medical tyranny system will result in the greatest financial theft and genocide in human history.The global wealthiest .001 percent already own half the world's wealth of about $50 trillion(this is roughly averaging $500 million net worth per person and $10 million per year income). This is mostly inherited in the hands of vicious inbred psychopaths such as The Rockefeller families, Fords, Bill Gates, Ted Turner, Duponts, Euro Royals, Chinese CCP elite, Arab Gulf sheiks, Karl Schwab, Thyssens Krupps hereditary cartel owners etc.The 100 million mostly white, middle, working class of the USA, Canada and Western Europe own about 40 trillion or roughly averaging $400,000 net worth per person and a $50,000 per year income.The remaining poor 7 billion plus humans on earth average about $1-2000 net worth per person and under $10,000 year income.The .001 are using the medical tyranny and jabs to target and kill off the middle group and transfer their wealth to them. They throw some billions to the mostly non white, poor, 3rd worlders to conduct race war and illegal invasion of the 1st world nations(using Communist ideology) breaking them up for the globalists' new world order of totalitarian, masters and slaves, one world government run by corporate fortune 100 cartels(FASCISM)using Communist and race ideology to brainwash the poor 3rd world masses to do their bidding.It is the 100 million mostly white, middle, working classes and small business owners that pose the greatest obstacle to their world tyranny.Note: The ostensible purpose of the worldwide lockdowns is to slow the virus spread. The real, de facto purpose is to wipe out millions of small businesses centralizing more wealth and control in the hands of the .001 percent globalist cartel owners.If they achieve that goal, their next phase is exterminate the billions of non white, 3rd worlders with race specific bioweapons leaving a master class of about 100,000 mostly white and some asian ruling the planet. They may leave a few million human slaves rendered into biological robots mainly used for organ harvesting and tissues, so the master class can live forever(Transhumanist ideology of the globalists to live forever as hybrid carbon, silicon life forms).This is the ultimate endgame goal of the globalists.Jonathan Adler"THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR""Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"Subscribe, Like and Share on Gab, Bitchute, Youtube, Brighteon, Brandnewtube.Sociological Analyst, Investigative Reporter, Professional Photographer.