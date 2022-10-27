VACCINE DAMAGE - REAL PEOPLE: CHARLET (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kJ4NxKZPEDLZ/



Charlet Crichton returns to the UK Column to update us on what life is like nearly 2 years on from being injected with a ‘vaccine’ that would change her life forever. This is her honest, measured, eloquent and humble account of the nightmare she endures on a daily basis.





As of the date of publishing, no investigation, no support or answers have been given to Charlet or the other 800+ sufferers whom she supports via UKCV Family, the organisation that she and fellow co-founder, Caroline Pover, set up in order to support the growing number of vaccine injured individuals in the UK. The vast range of serious adverse reactions, symptoms and diagnoses that each of them receive are simply too long to list. Charlet describes how she and her members laboriously navigate a huge tangled web of ‘systems’ which include multiple government departments and agencies, on top of having to research their own symptoms to search for appropriate experts, treatment and advice.





The UK Column will continue to support UKCV Family and ensure that their story never gets forgotten or ignored. We will continue to walk with them and support them in finding the answers and the help they need to move forward. For those who can and want to help, we include this link to Charlet’s fundraising campaign: UKCV Family GoFundMe