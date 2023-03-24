The Dangers of Chat GPT3 for Humanity

As the title clearly suggests this is a nemesis moment for all souls on earth to realise that the choice is either remain as a bio organic human or succumb to the transhuman agenda and synthetic experience. There is no escape from what is inevitable.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.